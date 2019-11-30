Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market 2019 Research Analysis by Size, Strategies, Key Manufacturers, Trends and SWOT Analysis to 2024

Global “Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market” research report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Manufactures:

Yunnan Rainbow Biotech

Chenguang Biotech Group

Synthite Industries

DDW

Naturex

Chr. Hansen

San-Ei-Gen

AVT Natural

Kemin

DÃ¶hler

BASF

Sensient

Plant Lipids

Akay Group

Dongzhixing Biotech

Qingdao Scitech

Zhongda Hengyuan

Greenfood Biotech

Long Ping High-Tech

Evesa Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Types:

Capsanthin

Lutein

Other Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Applications:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

Other Scope of Reports:

The key applications of natural colorants include food &beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and so on. Among those applications, food &beverage accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2017, 76.56 % natural colorants went into the industry.

Global consumption of natural colorants was 67137 MT in the years of 2017. China, Europe and India are the key regions, which held 70.35% consumption share in the year.

The worldwide market for Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1620 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.