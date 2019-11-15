Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market, Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2024

Global Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) industry.

Geographically, Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market:

Yunnan Rainbow Biotech

Chenguang Biotech Group

Synthite Industries

DDW

Naturex

Chr. Hansen

San-Ei-Gen

AVT Natural

Kemin

DÃ¶hler

BASF

Sensient

Plant Lipids

Akay Group

Dongzhixing Biotech

Qingdao Scitech

Zhongda Hengyuan

Greenfood Biotech

Long Ping High-Tech

Natural colorant is a color additive that imparts color when it is added to food or drink. Natural colorant was extract from natural vegetables, fruits or flowers, tis health and safety for person. Natural food coloring is used both in commercial food production and in domestic cooking. Due to its safety and general availability, food coloring is also used in a variety of non-food applications including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, home craft projects and medical devices.

Capsanthin

Lutein

Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) Market Applications:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Feed

The key applications of natural colorants include food &beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals and so on. Among those applications, food &beverage accounts for the largest consumption share. In 2017, 76.56 % natural colorants went into the industry.

Global consumption of natural colorants was 67137 MT in the years of 2017. China, Europe and India are the key regions, which held 70.35% consumption share in the year.

The worldwide market for Natural Colorant (Natural Pigment) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1620 million US$ in 2024, from 1180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.