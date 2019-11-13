Natural Gas Compressor Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Key Vendors, Growth Drivers, Regional, and Competitive Landscape Forecast To 2024

Global Natural Gas Compressor Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Natural Gas Compressor Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Natural Gas Compressor industry.

Geographically, Natural Gas Compressor Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Natural Gas Compressor including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Natural Gas Compressor Market Repot:

Ariel Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Bauer Compressors

Atlas Copco

Siemens

General Electric

Fornovo Gas

Quincy

Aerotecnica Coltri

Man Diesel & Turbo

Ebara Corporation

Tianyi

Kerui

Jereh

Kaishan Group

Shenyang Blower

Xiâan Shaangu Power

Sichuan Jinxing

About Natural Gas Compressor: This report studies the Natural Gas Compressor market, Natural gas is a very important resource in the process industry. Its transport in gas pipe lines or tankers for liquid natural gas, also its storage underground requires special natural gas compressorsA natural gas compressor increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. The natural gas enters the cylinder through the intake valves, where it is compressed and forced out through discharge valves. Natural Gas Compressor Industry report begins with a basic Natural Gas Compressor market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Natural Gas Compressor Market Types:

Centrifugal Type

Reciprocating Type

Screw Type Natural Gas Compressor Market Applications:

CNG Filling Station

Petroleum Refineries Factory

Processing/Chemical Plants

Industrial Manufacturing

The technical barriers of Natural Gas Compressor are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Natural Gas Compressor market are Ariel Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Siemens and General Electric, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe and China. China is the largest production area, occupied about 39.43% production in 2017.

According to applications, Natural Gas Compressor is used in CNG Filling Station, Petroleum Refineries Factory, Processing/Chemical Plants and Other. In 2017, Natural Gas Compressor for CNG Filling Station occupied more than 58.61% of total amount.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companyâs cooperation have occurred for development and growth. with more new entrants, the competition will be more intense.

The worldwide market for Natural Gas Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.