Natural Gas Compressor Market Comprehensive Analysis, Growth and Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global “Natural Gas Compressor Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Natural Gas Compressor Market also studies the global Natural Gas Compressor market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Natural Gas Compressor:

This report studies the Natural Gas Compressor market, Natural gas is a very important resource in the process industry. Its transport in gas pipe lines or tankers for liquid natural gas, also its storage underground requires special natural gas compressorsA natural gas compressor increases the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. The natural gas enters the cylinder through the intake valves, where it is compressed and forced out through discharge valves.

Natural Gas Compressor Market by Manufactures:

Ariel Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Bauer Compressors

Atlas Copco

Siemens

General Electric

Fornovo Gas

Quincy

Aerotecnica Coltri

Man Diesel & Turbo

Ebara Corporation

Tianyi

Kerui

Jereh

Kaishan Group

Shenyang Blower

Xi’an Shaangu Power

Sichuan Jinxing

Centrifugal Type

Reciprocating Type

Screw Type Natural Gas Compressor Market Applications:

CNG Filling Station

Petroleum Refineries Factory

Processing/Chemical Plants

Industrial Manufacturing

The technical barriers of Natural Gas Compressor are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Natural Gas Compressor market are Ariel Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Siemens and General Electric, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe and China. China is the largest production area, occupied about 39.43% production in 2017.

According to applications, Natural Gas Compressor is used in CNG Filling Station, Petroleum Refineries Factory, Processing/Chemical Plants and Other. In 2017, Natural Gas Compressor for CNG Filling Station occupied more than 58.61% of total amount.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-company’s cooperation have occurred for development and growth. with more new entrants, the competition will be more intense.

The worldwide market for Natural Gas Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.