Natural Gas Compressor Market Size by Players, Regions, Type, Application and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 1, 2019

Natural Gas Compressor

GlobalNatural Gas Compressor Marketresearch report forecast from 2019-2024 gives in-depth information of top Key players in their respective regions/countries. This report provides overview of Natural Gas Compressor Market by Defining, specifying, Classifying the reason for growth factor. The report includes Manufactures, Types and Applications.

Natural Gas Compressor Market Research Report covers the point related to Productions, Categories, Requests and Counties. Manufactures help to grow the economy by generating productivity, inspiring research and development, and investing in the future evolution.

Natural Gas Compressor Market Manufactures:

  • Ariel Corporation
  • Ingersoll Rand
  • Bauer Compressors
  • Atlas Copco
  • Siemens
  • General Electric
  • Fornovo Gas
  • Quincy
  • Aerotecnica Coltri
  • Man Diesel & Turbo
  • Ebara Corporation
  • Tianyi
  • Kerui
  • Jereh
  • Kaishan Group
  • Shenyang Blower
  • Xiâan Shaangu Power
  • Sichuan Jinxing

  • Natural Gas Compressor Market Types:

  • Centrifugal Type
  • Reciprocating Type
  • Screw Type

    Natural Gas Compressor Market Applications:

  • CNG Filling Station
  • Petroleum Refineries Factory
  • Processing/Chemical Plants
  • Industrial Manufacturing
  • Others

    Scope of Reports:

  • The technical barriers of Natural Gas Compressor are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree. The key companies in Natural Gas Compressor market are Ariel Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Siemens and General Electric, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe and China. China is the largest production area, occupied about 39.43% production in 2017.
  • According to applications, Natural Gas Compressor is used in CNG Filling Station, Petroleum Refineries Factory, Processing/Chemical Plants and Other. In 2017, Natural Gas Compressor for CNG Filling Station occupied more than 58.61% of total amount.
  • Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companyâs cooperation have occurred for development and growth. with more new entrants, the competition will be more intense.
  • The worldwide market for Natural Gas Compressor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 960 million US$ in 2024, from 820 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Natural Gas Compressor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The objectives of Natural Gas Compressor Market included in report are:

    • To analyze and study the global Natural Gas Compressor Market capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024);
    • Focuses on the key Natural Gas Compressor manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
    • Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
    • To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Natural Gas Compressor market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Natural Gas Compressor Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Natural Gas Compressor by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Natural Gas Compressor Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Natural Gas Compressor Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Natural Gas Compressor Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Natural Gas Compressor Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Natural Gas Compressor Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Natural Gas Compressor Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Natural Gas Compressor Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Natural Gas Compressor Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

