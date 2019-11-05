Natural Gas Storage Market 2019 Global Industry Share, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2023

The Natural Gas Storage market is predicted to develop CAGR at 2.77% during the forecast period 2019-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The rising initiatives for reducing climate change across the globe will directly influence the natural gas storage market. Several countries are increasingly shifting their focus from using conventional fuel to clean sources for reducing the emission of hazardous gases. Governments are also deciding on decarbonizing various sectors for reducing the greenhouse gas emission effect. This will eventually increase the demand for natural gas, in turn, boosting the natural gas storage market growth during the forecast period. analysts have predicted that the natural gas storage market will register a CAGR of close to 3% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Natural Gas Storage:

Costain Group PLC

ENBRIDGE INC.

ENGIE

Royal Vopak