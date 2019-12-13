Natural Menthol Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

Global "Natural Menthol Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Natural Menthol industry with the business strategy, changing market status, current market size, share, sales, volume, import/export scenario. It also defines the structure of market segmentation, cost structure, manufacturing process, and raw material used.

Natural Menthol Market Analysis:

Menthol is an organic compound with the chemical formula C10H20O that occurs naturally in mint and some other plants. It can be extracted from the leaves by distillation, and it can be made synthetically.

Rising demand from Asia-Pacific region a major driver for the growth of the market.

The global Natural Menthol market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Some Major Players of Natural Menthol Market Are:

Agson Global

Symrise

Nantong Menthol Factory

Takasago

Tienyuan Chem

Arora Aromatics

Fengle Perfume

BASF

Swati Menthol & Allied Chem

Nectar Lifesciences

Bhagat Aromatics

KM Chemicals

Silverline Chemicals

Yinfeng Pharma

Great Nation Essential Oils

Ifan Chem

Natural Menthol Market Segmentation by Types:

Food Grade Menthol

Pharmaceutical Grade Menthol

Natural Menthol Market Segmentation by Applications:

Oral Hygiene

Pharmaceuticals

Tobacco

Confectionaries

Other

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

