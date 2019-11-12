Natural Refrigerants Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales and Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

"Natural Refrigerants Market" Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Natural Refrigerants in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Natural Refrigerants in these regions.

Short Details of Natural Refrigerants Market Report – Natural refrigerants are natural substances that serve as refrigerants in refrigeration systems (including refrigerators, HVAC, and air conditioning). They are alternatives to hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), hydro chlorofluorocarbon (HCFC) and chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) based refrigerants. Unlike other refrigerants, they are not synthetic chemicals and can sometimes be found in nature. Natural refrigerants are chemicals which occur in natures bio-chemical processes. They do not deplete the ozone layer and make a negligible – or zero in the case of R717 (ammonia) – contribution to global warming. The high efficiency of natural refrigerants also means that they make a lower indirect contribution to global warming. They are not only used due to environmental sustainability as some applications are better suited to a particular natural refrigerant.This report studies the global Natural Refrigerants market.

Global Natural Refrigerants market competition by top manufacturers

Linde Group

Puyang Zhongwei

Airgas

Sinochem

Shandong Yuean

Aeropres

A-Gas international

Tazzetti

Engas Australasia

Harp International

Hychill

GTS

Europe and North America have a larger revenue market share in 2018 which together account for 67.29%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. Japan hold a market share of 11.94% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Japan might affect the development trend of Natural Refrigerants. Southeast Asia and India also play important roles in global market, which hold relatively low share, but they will witness the comparatively high growth rate within selected regions in the future.

The worldwide market for Natural Refrigerants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.5% over the next five years, will reach 2240 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Natural Refrigerants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Ammonia (R-717)

Hydrocarbons (R-290, R-1270, R-600a, etc.)

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) (R-744)

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Others

browse Complete table of contents at – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/ 13782926

