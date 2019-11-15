Natural Refrigerants Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

Global “Natural Refrigerants Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Natural Refrigerants in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Natural Refrigerants Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Linde Group

Puyang Zhongwei

Airgas

Sinochem

Shandong Yuean

Aeropres

A-Gas international

Tazzetti

Engas Australasia

Harp International

Hychill

GTS The report provides a basic overview of the Natural Refrigerants industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Natural Refrigerants Market Types:

Ammonia (R-717)

Hydrocarbons (R-290, R-1270, R-600a, etc.)

Carbon Dioxide (CO2) (R-744) Natural Refrigerants Market Applications:

Refrigeration

Air Conditioning

Europe and North America have a larger revenue market share in 2018 which together account for 67.29%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. Japan hold a market share of 11.94% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Japan might affect the development trend of Natural Refrigerants. Southeast Asia and India also play important roles in global market, which hold relatively low share, but they will witness the comparatively high growth rate within selected regions in the future.

The worldwide market for Natural Refrigerants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.5% over the next five years, will reach 2240 million US$ in 2024, from 1190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.