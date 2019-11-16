Natural Source Vitamin E Market 2019 – Business Revenue, Future Growth, Trends Plans, Top Key Players, Business Opportunities, Industry Share, Global Size Analysis by Forecast to 2024 | Market Reports World

Short Details of Natural Source Vitamin E Market Report – This report studies the Natural Vitamin E market. Vitamin E, also called Tocopherol, is a group of compounds having similar physiological functions. It has antioxidant properties and often found in wheat germ oil, egg yolk, and leafy vegetables, it is an important vitamin for humans and animals.On a supplement label, natural vitamin E is listed as d-alpha tocopherol, d-alpha tocopheryl acetate, or d-alpha tocopheryl succinate. Natural vitamin E assimilates far better than synthetic versions. Natural vitamin E contains the molecule humans assimilate most effectively.

Global Natural Source Vitamin E market competition by top manufacturers

ADM

Zhejiang Medicine

DSM (Cargill)

Wilmar Nutrition

BASF

Riken

Mitsubishi Chemical

Shandong SunnyGrain

Ningbo Dahongying

Glanny

Zhejiang Worldbestve

Vitae Naturals



The Scope of the Report:

Natural Source Vitamin E is a highly concentrated market. The top six companies account for 60% market share. ADM, DSM and Zhejiang Medicine are the major player in the industry. Limited by the raw materials supplement, the actual production is largely smaller than the capacity.

With the wide application of Natural Source Vitamin E in dietary supplement, food & beverage and cosmetics, the growth rate of Natural Source Vitamin E may be higher in the next several years. In 2022, the global production of Natural Source Vitamin E is expected to be 24.5 thousand tons, at value of 833 million USD.

Before 2016, the price of natural vitamin is in decrease trend. While since 2016, the price trend is in increasing trend. The violent price fluctuations may have some influence on the Natural Source Vitamin E market. Manufacturers will expand their capacity to enjoy more profit.

The worldwide market for Natural Source Vitamin E is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 530 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Natural Source Vitamin E in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Under 50% Vitamin E

50%~90% Vitamin E

Above 90% Vitamin E By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Dietary Supplements

Food & Beverage