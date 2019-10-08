Navigation Satellite System Market Report Lists the Leading Competitors and Provides the Insights Strategic Industry Analysis

Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is the infrastructure that allows users with a compatible device to determine their position, velocity and local time by processing signals from satellites in space. GNSS signals are provided by a variety of satellite positioning systems, including global Constellations and Satellite-Based Augmentation Systems. Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) plays a significant role in high precision navigation, positioning, timing, and scientific questions related to precise positioning. Of course in the widest sense, this is a highly precise, continuous, all-weather and a real-time technique.

The GNSS market comprises products (receivers and devices) and services using GNSS-based positioning as a significant enabler. This Market Report primarily considers the core GNSS market . For multi-function devices (e.g. smartphones), the core market includes the value of GNSS functionality only, rather than the full device price and service revenues directly attributable to GNSS functionality (e.g. data downloaded by smartphones over cellular networks to use Location-Based Services). For multi-function devices, a correction factor is taken into account.

Qualcomm

Trimble Navigation

Broadcom

Japanâs internal market has been APACâs largest for a while and served by GPS-based augmented systems, such as MSAS, and in the future by QZSS (seven satellites are expected in orbit by 2020). With a bandwidth-hungry and tech-savvy consumer base, Japan is a big, attractive GNSS market, but difficult to penetrate due to local dominance. It is understood that entering the Japanese market is medium risk, high cost, with high expectations from customers and prospects for long-term returns.

China is in the process of expanding its regional BDS navigation system into the global BDS navigation system by 2020. With its BDS-2 GNSS system, new political focus on innovation and 72 percent of 1.3 billion people owning a mobile phone, China represents a huge market potential. However, challenges to growth include political restrictions, legal hurdles for private companies, and the issue of BDS code being un-available to commercial providers.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Navigation Satellite System.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

Global Constellations

Regional Constellations

Satellite-Based Augmentations Market Segment by Applications:

Location-Based Services (LBS)

Road

Aviation

Rail

Maritime

Agriculture

Surveying