NdFeB Market 2019-2024 Individual Growth Trend, End Users, Size, Type and Manufactures

Global “NdFeB Market” report provides important information related to the overall market and price forecast over a five-year period, from 2019 to 2024. In this bit, the experts have offered essential figures which relates to the production and consumption forecast for the major regions that the market is categorized into, production forecast by type, and consumption forecast by application.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13941377

About NdFeB

A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in the many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners.

NdFeB Market Key Players:

Hitachi Metals

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Zhong Ke San Huan

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

BJM

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Other

Global NdFeB market is a growing market into the different sector at present years. The NdFeB has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. With thorough market segment in terms of different Countries, this report divides the market into a few key countries, with sales (consumption), revenue, market share, and growth rate of the market in these countries over the forecast period 2019-2024. NdFeB Market Types:

Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet

Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets

Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets NdFeB Applications:

Computer

Electronic Industry

Office Automation Equipment

Auto Industry