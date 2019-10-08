 Press "Enter" to skip to content

NdFeB Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

October 8, 2019

NdFeB

The report shows positive growth in “NdFeB Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. NdFeB industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. NdFeB Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in the many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners.

Some top manufacturers in NdFeB Market: –

  • Market Segment by Manufacturers
  • this report covers
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Shin-Etsu
  • TDK and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • The technical barriers of NdFeB Permanent Magnets are relatively low, and the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentrated distribution in China and Japan; some of the key players dominating this market are Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, and others.
  • The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are wide application areas. With the improvement of application areas, the increased consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnetss are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.
  • In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the NdFeB Permanent Magnets raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of NdFeB Permanent Magnets.
  • There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market.
  • In China, NdFeB Permanent Magnets manufactures mainly include Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, and others.
  • China is the worldâs largest producer of NdFeB Permanent Magnets; as the same time, the consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China grown gradually. In the result, NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China was export-oriented until now.
  • The worldwide market for NdFeB is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 6710 million US$ in 2024, from 5620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet
  • Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets
  • Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets

    Market Segment by Applications:

  • Computer
  • Electronic Industry
  • Office Automation Equipment
  • Auto Industry
  • Other

    NdFeB Market Segment by Regions:

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global NdFeB market.

    Chapter 1- to describe NdFeB Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

    Chapter 2- to analyze the top manufacturers of NdFeB, with sales, revenue, and price of NdFeB, in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 3- to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2018;

    Chapter 4- to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of NdFeB, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9- to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

    Chapter 10 and 11- to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

    Chapter 12- NdFeB market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe NdFeB sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

    This NdFeB report explores new project feasibility with a purpose of enlightening new entrants about the possibilities in this market. In this report a thorough SWOT analysis & investment analysis is provided which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the NdFeB market players.

