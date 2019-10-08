NdFeB Market Report: Leading Vendors, Market Share, Opportunities And Forecast 2024

The report shows positive growth in “NdFeB Market” from last five years and also continued for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. NdFeB industry report analyzes the overview of the global market with respect to major regions and segmented by types and applications. NdFeB Market covers top manufacturers, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force, technological advancement, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13941377

A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available. They have replaced other types of magnets in the many applications in modern products that require strong permanent magnets, such as motors in cordless tools, hard disk drives and magnetic fasteners.

Some top manufacturers in NdFeB Market: –

Market Segment by Manufacturers

this report covers

Hitachi Metals

Shin-Etsu

TDK and many more Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of NdFeB Permanent Magnets are relatively low, and the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market concentration degree is relatively higher. The manufacturing bases concentrated distribution in China and Japan; some of the key players dominating this market are Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, and others.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are wide application areas. With the improvement of application areas, the increased consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnetss are expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was not stable, with the addition of a sharp increase in production capacity, expected that the NdFeB Permanent Magnets raw material price will be relatively stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and employee wages, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of NdFeB Permanent Magnets.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The oversupply of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in the market has had a negative impact but has been countered by the magnitude of the increase in demand, resulting in uncertainty in the NdFeB Permanent Magnets market.

In China, NdFeB Permanent Magnets manufactures mainly include Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG, ZHmag, Jingci Material Science, AT&M, NBJJ, and others.

China is the worldâs largest producer of NdFeB Permanent Magnets; as the same time, the consumption of NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China grown gradually. In the result, NdFeB Permanent Magnets in China was export-oriented until now.

The worldwide market for NdFeB is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 6710 million US$ in 2024, from 5620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Sintered Nd-Fe-B Magnet

Bonded Nd-Fe-B Magnets

Hot Pressed NdFeB Magnets Market Segment by Applications:

Computer

Electronic Industry

Office Automation Equipment

Auto Industry