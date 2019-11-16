Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Analysis 2019-2023 Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast To 2019

The Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips market to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The increased penetration of smartphones is one of the key factors expected to foster the near field communication (NFC) chips market growth in the forthcoming years. NFC-enabled smartphones are often being used for peer-to-peer communication and card emulator applications. Furthermore, the increasing application of NFC chips is encouraging OEMs for integrating NFC chips in their products. This will further drive the near field communication (NFC) chips market growth in the forthcoming years. Ouranalysts have predicted that the near field communication (NFC) chips market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips:

Broadcom

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies

Inc.

STMicroelectronics