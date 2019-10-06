Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast 2023

The “Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market” report 2019 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips market is predicted to develop CAGR at 9.75% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

The increased penetration of smartphones is one of the key factors expected to foster the near field communication (NFC) chips market growth in the forthcoming years. NFC-enabled smartphones are often being used for peer-to-peer communication and card emulator applications. Furthermore, the increasing application of NFC chips is encouraging OEMs for integrating NFC chips in their products. This will further drive the near field communication (NFC) chips market growth in the forthcoming years. Ouranalysts have predicted that the near field communication (NFC) chips market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips:

Broadcom

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies

Inc.

STMicroelectronics