Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market Detail Report by Industry Size, Volume, Opportunities, Type, Product Analysis and Application to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers)

Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) industry.

Geographically, Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market Repot:

  • Thermo Fisher
  • Foss A/S
  • Bruker
  • PerkinElmer
  • Buchi Labortechnik
  • Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)
  • ABB
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Shimadzu
  • Guided Wave (Advanced Group)
  • Jasco
  • ZEUTEC
  • Sartorius
  • Yokogawa Electric

    About Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers):

    Near-infrared (NIR) Analyzer is a widely used analysis technique for identifcation of raw materials and quantifcation of substances in research and industrial applications.Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzer is spectroscopic equipment using the near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum (from about 700 nm to 2500 nm, and typical applications include medical and physiological diagnostics and research including blood sugar, pulse oximetry, functional neuroimaging, sports medicine, elite sports training, ergonomics, rehabilitation, neonatal research, brain computer interface, urology (bladder contraction), and neurology (neurovascular coupling). There are also applications in other areas as well such as pharmaceutical, food and agrochemical quality control, atmospheric chemistry, and combustion research.

    Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Industry report begins with a basic Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market Types:

  • FT – NIR(Interferometer)
  • Others(AOTF
  • Filter)

    Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market Applications:

  • Polymer Industry
  • Food and Agriculture Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Oil and Gas
  • Others

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers)?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers)?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers is a technology-intensive industry. There are less than twenty manufacturers in this industry. The sales revenue share of Thermo Fisher is about 17.17% in 2016, which is the No.1 of the global near-infrared spectroscopy industry. The other competitors include Foss A/S (13.73%), Bruker (10.45%), PerkinElmer (9.18%), Buchi Labortechnik, Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics), Shimadzu, Jasco, Agilent Technologies, Yokogawa Electric, Sartorius, and ZEUTEC etc. The competition status wouldnât be change in the short term. The growth of near-infrared spectroscopy industry depends on the acceptance of enterprise.
  • The global Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers industry has reached a sales volume of approximately 5638 Unit in 2016. The global near-infrared analyzers industry has reached the value of approximately 438 million USD in 2016. The growth of the near-infrared analyzers technology market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption in Food and agriculture industry and Pharmaceutical industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.
  • In the coming years, near-infrared analyzers market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Companies must be aware of their competitive surroundings within their market. Being aware of competitorâs strategy can prevent a lag in reaction to a change within this market. This especially true in the near-infrared analyzers Industry because of its high growth in the Asian Market. It is important for European and North American manufactures to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed. Although near-infrared analyzers brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 460 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market major leading market players in Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Industry report also includes Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Upstream raw materials and Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 123

    1 Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Near-infrared Spectroscopy (Near Infrared (NIR) Analyzers) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

