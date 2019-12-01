Near IR Camera Market 2019 Industry Size and Share Evolution to 2024 by Growth Insight, Key Development, Trends and Forecast by Market Reports World

Global "Near IR Camera Market" 2019 Research Report

Near-infrared light is one kind of electromagnetic waves in the range of visible and infrared light which cannot be perceived by human eyes. Near IR Cameras were developed on the basis of this, they refer to cameras with NIR sensors. Compared with DSC, Near Infrared Industry Camera has stable and reliable performance, is easy to install. Because of its Compact, rugged structural features, Near NIR Camera is difficult to damage. Thus, it can be used in poor environment and continue working for a long time. Near Infrared Cameras shutter time is very short, it can capture high-speed moving objects. Industrial camera can shoot ten to hundreds of pictures per second, while an ordinary camera can only take 2-3 images, there is a large difference between them. Output of Near-Infrared Camera is raw data, which has relatively wide spectral range, and is more suitable for high-quality image processing algorithms, such as machine vision applications, while ordinary camera image, which is only suitable for the spectral range of human vision, and after jpeg compression, image quality is poor, is not conducive to analysis and processing. Owing to the excellent performance of NIR Camera, it has been widely used in many fields, such as detection, transportation, and scientific medical.

JAI

FLIR Systems

Allied Vision Technologies

IDS Imaging Development Systems

Basler

HORIBA Scientific

Lumenera

QImaging

Xenics

Photonfocus

Infrared Cameras Inc.

CCD

CMOS

Industry

Measurement &Detection