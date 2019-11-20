 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Needle Biopsy Market 2019-2025 Industry Size, Share, Development History, Current Assessment, Business Strategy, Upcoming Trends of Industry

By Joann Wilson on November 20, 2019

Global “Needle Biopsy Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Needle Biopsy market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Needle Biopsy industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Needle Biopsy Market:

  • Boston Scientific
  • Cook Medical
  • Carefusion
  • Hologic
  • Cardinal Health
  • Medax
  • CR Bard
  • MÃ¶Ller Medical
  • Becton
  • Dickinson And Company
  • Kompass
  • Hakko

    Know About Needle Biopsy Market: 

    A biopsy is a medical test commonly performed by a surgeon, interventional radiologist, or an interventional cardiologistinvolving extraction of sample cells or tissues for examination to determine the presence or extent of a disease. The tissue is generally examined under a microscope by a pathologist, and can also be analyzed chemically.A needle biopsy is a procedure to obtain a sample of cells from your body for laboratory testing. Common needle biopsy procedures include fine-needle aspiration and core needle biopsy. Needle biopsy may be used to take tissue or fluid samples from muscles, bones, and other organs, such as the liver or lungs.In 2018, the global Needle Biopsy market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

    Needle Biopsy Market by Applications:

  • Tumor
  • Infection
  • Inflammation

    Needle Biopsy Market by Types:

  • Fine-Needle Aspiration Biopsy
  • Core Needle Biopsy
  • Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy
  • Image-Guided Biopsy

    Regions covered in the Needle Biopsy Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Needle Biopsy Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Needle Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Needle Biopsy Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Needle Biopsy Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Needle Biopsy Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Needle Biopsy Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Needle Biopsy Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Needle Biopsy Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Needle Biopsy Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Needle Biopsy Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Needle Biopsy Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Needle Biopsy Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Needle Biopsy Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Needle Biopsy Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Needle Biopsy Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Needle Biopsy Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Needle Biopsy Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Needle Biopsy Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Needle Biopsy Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Needle Biopsy Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Needle Biopsy Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Needle Biopsy Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Needle Biopsy Revenue by Product
    4.3 Needle Biopsy Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Needle Biopsy Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Needle Biopsy by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Needle Biopsy Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Needle Biopsy Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Needle Biopsy by Product
    6.3 North America Needle Biopsy by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Needle Biopsy by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Needle Biopsy Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Needle Biopsy Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Needle Biopsy by Product
    7.3 Europe Needle Biopsy by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Needle Biopsy by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Needle Biopsy Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Needle Biopsy Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Needle Biopsy by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Needle Biopsy by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Needle Biopsy by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Needle Biopsy Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Needle Biopsy Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Needle Biopsy by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Needle Biopsy by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Biopsy by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Biopsy Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Needle Biopsy Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Needle Biopsy by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Needle Biopsy by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Needle Biopsy Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Needle Biopsy Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Needle Biopsy Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Needle Biopsy Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Needle Biopsy Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Needle Biopsy Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Needle Biopsy Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Needle Biopsy Forecast
    12.5 Europe Needle Biopsy Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Needle Biopsy Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Needle Biopsy Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Needle Biopsy Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Needle Biopsy Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

