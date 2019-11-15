Needle Coke Market Emerging Trends Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2024

The “Needle Coke Market” place was created based on an analysis with input from the industry specialists. The report covers the growth prospects over the coming decades & discussion of the key vendors. Needle Coke market from a perspective standpoint, the industry report concentrates on several levels of analyses, industry analysis, market rank analysis, and business profiles, which together comprise and share basic opinions on the competitive landscape, higher growth regions, and states in addition to their respective regulatory policies, Types, Applications and chances in the industry.

Short Details of Needle Coke Market Report – Needle coke is a needle-shaped carbon material. With low electrical resistance, strong shock resistance and good anti-oxidation ability, it can be widely used in ultra-high graphite electrode, nuclear reactor deceleration materials and LIB anode materials. According to different raw material, needle coke can be classified as coal-based and petroleum-based.,

Global Needle Coke market competition by top manufacturers

ConocoPhillips

C-Chem

Seadrift Coke

JXTG Holdings

Sumitomo Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical

Indian Oil Company

Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical

Fangda Carbon

Shanxi Jinzhou Group

CNPC Jinzhou Petrochemical

Shandong Yida New Material

Sinosteel





This report focuses on the Needle Coke in North America market, especially in United States, Canada and Mexico. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, countries, type and application.,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Graphite Electrode

Special Carbon Material

Others

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Needle Coke Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

————————————————————

3 Global Needle Coke Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Needle Coke Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Needle Coke Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Needle Coke Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Needle Coke Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Needle Coke Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Needle Coke Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Needle Coke by Country

5.1 North America Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Needle Coke Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Needle Coke Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

8 South America Needle Coke by Country

8.1 South America Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Needle Coke Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Needle Coke Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Needle Coke Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

————————————————————

11 Global Needle Coke Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Needle Coke Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Needle Coke Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Needle Coke Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Needle Coke Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Needle Coke Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Needle Coke Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Needle Coke Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Needle Coke Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Needle Coke Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Needle Coke Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Needle Coke Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Needle Coke Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Needle Coke Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

