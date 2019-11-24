Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Global Forecast 2024

Needle free injection technology (NFIT)is an extremely broad concept which include a wide range of drug delivery systems that drive drugs through the skin using any of the forces as Lorentz, Shock waves, pressure by gas or electrophoresis which propels the drug through the skin, virtually nullifying the use of hypodermic needle. This technology is not only touted to be beneficial for the pharma industry but developing world too find it highly useful in mass immunization programmes, bypassing the chances of needle stick injuries and avoiding other complications including those arising due to multiple use of single needle..

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Endo Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Valeritas

PharmaJet

3M

Akra Dermojet

Consort Medical

PenJet

BD

Med Immune

and many more. Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market can be Split into:

Jet injectors

Transdermal drug delivery systems. By Applications, the Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market can be Split into:

Insulin delivery

Vaccination