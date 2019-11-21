Needle-Free Injection Device Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

Global Needle-Free Injection Device Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Needle-Free Injection Device Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Needle-Free Injection Device industry.

Geographically, Needle-Free Injection Device Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Needle-Free Injection Device including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Needle-Free Injection Device Market:

Zogenix

Inovio

Glide Pharma

Akra Dermojet

Crossject Medical Technology

Injex Pharma

Eternity Healthcare

Antares Pharma

Valeritas

Medical International Technologies

Penjet

PharmaJet

National Medical Products

Needle-free Injection Device is a type of medical injecting syringe that uses a high-pressure narrow jet of the injection liquid instead of a hypodermic needle to penetrate the epidermis. It is powered by compressed air or gas, either by a pressure hose from a large cylinder, or form a built-in gas cartridge, small cylinder, or spring.Needle-free injection systems are novel ways to introduce various medicines into patients without piercing the skin with a conventional needle. It was developed to reduce the number of needle stick accidents and associated problems. Needle-Free Injection Device Market Types:

Powder Injections

Liquid Injections

Needle-Free Injection Device Market Applications:

Drug Injection

Cosmetic Surgery Use

Firstly, the technology of needle-free injection device industry is developing and the industry concentration is not high, There are over 30 manufacturers around the world, and the leading companies are Zogenix, Bioject, Glide Pharma, Crossject Medical and Injex Pharma, right now the production is almost dominated by producers in Europe and United States. In United States, a few companies occupy more than 60 percent of domestic needle-free injector market. On the other hand, almost all the high-end products produced by the global leaders, and the producers mainly produce low-end products in China and India. USA and Europe have a long history and unshakable status in this industry, such as Bioject and Akra Dermojet, leading the needle-free injection device industry. As to Japan, many big corporation has come into this area, however, the rate of the business in this area is not high compared to other area because Japanese companies always have many business areas. In Germany, it is Injex Pharma that lead the industry.

Nonetheless, this market is not big because the relatively high price of the needle-free injectors compared to the disposable injectors. Mergers and acquisitions usually happen amony needle-free injection devices producers. For example, Bioject has been purchased by Inovio.

Globally, the global production was 2927 K units in 2015, and it will reach 4587K units in 2021. The global production value was 299.39 million USD in 2015, and it is expected that the value will be 436.3 million USD in 2021, with9.14% annual compound growth.

