Needle Free Injection Market Size, Share 2019 Global Industry Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Introduction

The needle-free injection system is a novel technique used to introduce medicines to patients without piercing the skin with conventional needles. This technology offers the benefit of reducing patient concern about the use of needles. These injections are very effective for a wide range of drugs and results in less pain and hence are strongly preferred by patients. Additional benefits of these needle-free injections include fast results as compared to conventional needles and no issue of needle disposal. This technique could be used to administer vaccines and medications in the pork industry. The rising prevalence of various chronic diseases is propelling the need for needle-free injections. Increase in investments in the pharmaceutical sector and convenient use of these medical devices in home care are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

However, the high cost of these devices, strict regulatory bodies, and stringent regulatory policies are expected to restrain market growth during the forecast period.

The global needle-free injection market has been segmented, by product, technology, usability, type of medication, site of delivery, application, and end user.

Based on product type, the global needle-free injection market has been categorized as fillable needle-free injectors and prefilled needle-free injectors.

On the basis of technology, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into jet-based, spring-based, and laser-powered.

By usability, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into reusable needle-free injectors and disposable needle-free injectors.

The global needle-free injection market by type of medication is further sub-segmented into liquid-based needle-free injectors, powder-based needle-free injectors, and projectile/depot-based needle-free injectors.

On the basis of site of delivery, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into intradermal injectors, intramuscular injectors, and subcutaneous injectors.

By application, the global needle-free injection market is further sub-segmented into vaccination, insulin delivery, and oncology.

On the basis of end user, the market has been classified as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.

The global needle-free injection market was valued at USD 10,377.7 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 15.28 % during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global needle-free injection market are Antares Pharma Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., PharmaJet Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Medical International Technology Inc., INJEX Pharma GmBH, National Medical Products Inc, European Pharma Group, PenJet Corporation, Valeritas Holdings Inc, Crossject, Mika Medical Co., and DAntonio Consultants International Inc.

Objectives of the Study

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global needle-free injection market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors that influence the global needle-free injection market

To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global needle-free injection market

Target Audience

Government Research Institutes

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Devices Companies

Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

The global needle-free injection market is expected to reach USD 25,057.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.28 % from 2017 to 2023

Based on technology, the jet-based needle-free injectors segment holds the largest market share and is expected to reach USD 10,391.3 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 15.90% from 2017 to 2023

The market in the Americas is expected to account for the largest share of the global needle-free injection market and is projected to reach USD 8,750.7 million by 2023

The needle-free injection market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 15.74 % from 2017 to 2023

Regional Analysis

Americas

oNorth America

US

Canada

oLatin America

Europe

oWestern Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

oEastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

oJapan

oChina

oIndia

oAustralia

oSouth Korea

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

oMiddle East

oAfrica

Needle Free Injection Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Needle Free Injection Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

