Neem Oil/Neem extract Market 2020-Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Key Players, and Latest Trends Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 6, 2019

Global “Neem Oil/Neem extract Market 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Neem Oil/Neem extract market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Neem Oil/Neem extract industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

Global Neem Oil/Neem extract Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 119 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Report:

  • The global Neem Oil/Neem extract market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
  • This report focuses on Neem Oil/Neem extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Neem Oil/Neem extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
  • Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Neem Oil/Neem extract in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
  • For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Neem Oil/Neem extract manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

  • The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

  • E.I.D. Parry
  • Neeming Australia Pty Ltd.
  • P.J. Margo Pvt. Ltd.
  • Agro Extract Limited
  • Ozone Biotech Pvt. Ltd.
  • GreeNeem Agri Private Limited
  • Fortune Biotech Ltd.
  • Swedenn Neem Tree Company
  • Bros Sweden Group
  • Certis USA LLC
  • Terramera Inc.
  • Grupo Ultraquimia

    Neem Oil/Neem extract Market Segment by Type

  • Seed Extract
  • Leaf Extract
  • Bark Extract

  • Neem Oil/Neem extract Market Segment by Application

  • Pesticides/Agriculture
  • Personal care
  • Animal Product

  • Neem Oil/Neem extract Market Segment by Regions

    • North America
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • Southeast Asia
    • India

    Global Neem Oil/Neem extract Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also carried out. The Global Neem Oil/Neem extract market development trends and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

    With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Neem Oil/Neem extract market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

