Neodymium Magnet Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Neodymium Magnet

GlobalNeodymium Magnet Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Neodymium Magnet market size.

About Neodymium Magnet:

Neodymium Magnet is A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available.

Top Key Players of Neodymium Magnet Market:

  • Neo
  • Ugimag
  • R.Audemars SA
  • NSSMC
  • TDK
  • Daido Steel
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • Hitachi Metals
  • Ta Tong Magnet
  • Galaxy Magnets
  • ZhongKeSanHuan
  • Ningbo Co-star
  • DEMGC
  • Beijing Jingci Magnet
  • Earth-Panda
  • Tianhe Magnets
  • Guangzhou Golden South
  • Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet
  • Ningbo Yunsheng

    Major Types covered in the Neodymium Magnet Market report are:

  • Bonding
  • Sintering

    Major Applications covered in the Neodymium Magnet Market report are:

  • Electro-acoustic Field
  • Electronic Appliances Field
  • Mechanical Equipment Field
  • Others

    Scope of Neodymium Magnet Market:

  • Neodymium Magnet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic Neodymium Magnet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported Industrial Naphthalene.
  • The worldwide market for Neodymium Magnet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 3120 million US$ in 2024, from 2310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Neodymium Magnet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Neodymium Magnet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neodymium Magnet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neodymium Magnet in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Neodymium Magnet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Neodymium Magnet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Neodymium Magnet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neodymium Magnet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Neodymium Magnet Market Report pages: 135

    1 Neodymium Magnet Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Neodymium Magnet by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Neodymium Magnet Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Neodymium Magnet Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Neodymium Magnet Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Neodymium Magnet Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Neodymium Magnet Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Neodymium Magnet Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Neodymium Magnet Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Neodymium Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

