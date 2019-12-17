Neodymium Magnet Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Neodymium Magnet is A neodymium magnet (also known as NdFeB, NIB or Neo magnet), the most widely used type of rare-earth magnet, is a permanent magnet made from an alloy of neodymium, iron and boron to form the Nd2Fe14B tetragonal crystalline structure. Developed in 1982 by General Motors and Sumitomo Special Metals, neodymium magnets are the strongest type of permanent magnet commercially available.

Neo

Ugimag

R.Audemars SA

NSSMC

TDK

Daido Steel

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Hitachi Metals

Ta Tong Magnet

Galaxy Magnets

ZhongKeSanHuan

Ningbo Co-star

DEMGC

Beijing Jingci Magnet

Earth-Panda

Tianhe Magnets

Guangzhou Golden South

Jiangxi Yingguang Magnet

Major Types covered in the Neodymium Magnet Market report are:

Bonding

Major Applications covered in the Neodymium Magnet Market report are:

Electro-acoustic Field

Electronic Appliances Field

Mechanical Equipment Field

Neodymium Magnet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial Naphthalene, Chinese domestic Neodymium Magnet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported Industrial Naphthalene.

The worldwide market for Neodymium Magnet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 3120 million US$ in 2024, from 2310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Neodymium Magnet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.