Neon Gas Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Global “Neon Gas Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Neon Gas market size.

About Neon Gas:

Neon is a rare atmospheric gas which is odorless, colorless, tasteless, nontoxic, monatomic and chemically inert. Neon gas is principally shipped and used in gaseous form for excimer lasers, plasma displays, light bulbs, neon signs, and R & D laboratories. Neon is obtained from liquid air and it is mainly used in lighting.

Top Key Players of Neon Gas Market:

Air Liquide

Linde Group

Parxair

Messer Group

Iceblick

Air Products

Air Water

Core Gas

Wuhan Steel Group

INGAS

Airgas

Matheson Tri-gas

Baosteel

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877561 Major Types covered in the Neon Gas Market report are:

Low-purity Product

High-purity Product

Ultra-high Purity Product Major Applications covered in the Neon Gas Market report are:

Neon Lamp

Medical Field

Refrigerant

Laser

Other Application Scope of Neon Gas Market:

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 1.65% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

Neon gas can be classified into three types: low-purity product, high-purity product and ultra-high purity product. High-purity product is the most widely used products. Survey results showed that 56% of the neon gas market is neon lamp, 15% is laser industry, 15% is refrigerant industry, 10% is medical field and 4% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more neon gas. So, neon gas has a huge market potential in the future.

The cost of electricity is the largest single operating cost incurred in air separation plants. It is usually between one third and two thirds of the operating costs associated with producing neon gas.

The worldwide market for Neon Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.