 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Neon Gas Market 2019 by Size, Business Overview, Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Neon Gas

GlobalNeon Gas Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Neon Gas market size.

About Neon Gas:

Neon is a rare atmospheric gas which is odorless, colorless, tasteless, nontoxic, monatomic and chemically inert. Neon gas is principally shipped and used in gaseous form for excimer lasers, plasma displays, light bulbs, neon signs, and R & D laboratories. Neon is obtained from liquid air and it is mainly used in lighting.

Top Key Players of Neon Gas Market:

  • Air Liquide
  • Linde Group
  • Parxair
  • Messer Group
  • Iceblick
  • Air Products
  • Air Water
  • Core Gas
  • Wuhan Steel Group
  • INGAS
  • Airgas
  • Matheson Tri-gas
  • Baosteel

  • Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13877561     

    Major Types covered in the Neon Gas Market report are:

  • Low-purity Product
  • High-purity Product
  • Ultra-high Purity Product

    Major Applications covered in the Neon Gas Market report are:

  • Neon Lamp
  • Medical Field
  • Refrigerant
  • Laser
  • Other Application

    Scope of Neon Gas Market:

  • In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively with the 1.65% of average growth rate. USA and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.
  • Neon gas can be classified into three types: low-purity product, high-purity product and ultra-high purity product. High-purity product is the most widely used products. Survey results showed that 56% of the neon gas market is neon lamp, 15% is laser industry, 15% is refrigerant industry, 10% is medical field and 4% divided among other industries. With the development of economy, these industries will need more neon gas. So, neon gas has a huge market potential in the future.
  • The cost of electricity is the largest single operating cost incurred in air separation plants. It is usually between one third and two thirds of the operating costs associated with producing neon gas.
  • The worldwide market for Neon Gas is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 37 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Neon Gas in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13877561    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Neon Gas product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neon Gas, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neon Gas in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Neon Gas competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Neon Gas breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Neon Gas market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neon Gas sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Neon Gas Market Report pages: 122

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13877561  

    1 Neon Gas Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Neon Gas by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Neon Gas Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Neon Gas Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Neon Gas Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Neon Gas Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Neon Gas Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Neon Gas Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Neon Gas Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Neon Gas Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Language Learning Games Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Size, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

    Petroleum Naphtha Market 2019 Global Size, Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

    Medicine Market Size and Share Analysis 2019: Report Contains R&D, Designing, Manufacturing and Forecast Model 2025

    Personalized Gifts Market 2019| Global Overview by Industry Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Forecast to 2025

    Ultrasonic Nebulizer Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.