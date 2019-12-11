Neoprene Market 2019 Application, Manufacturers, Market Size, Share, Demand, Market Growth, Revenue, Opportunities, Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2023

About Neoprene Market Report: Neoprene (also polychloroprene or pc-rubber) is a family of synthetic rubbers that are produced by polymerization of chloroprene. Neoprene exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range. Neoprene is sold either as solid rubber or in latex form, and is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fan belts.

Top manufacturers/players: DuPont, Lanxess, Tosoh, Showa Denko, Denka, Asahi Kasei, Chongqing Changshou Chemical, Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber, Mitsui, Pidilite Industries, Acro Industries, Canada Rubber Group, AJ Rubber & Sponge, Martins Rubber Company, China Bluestar New Chemical Materials, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products,

Neoprene Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Neoprene Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Neoprene Market Segment by Type, covers:

Universal Neoprene

Special Neoprene Neoprene Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Medical

Aerospace