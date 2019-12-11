 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Neoprene Market 2019 Application, Manufacturers, Market Size, Share, Demand, Market Growth, Revenue, Opportunities, Regions Analysis and Forecast to 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 11, 2019

Neoprene

Global "Neoprene Market" report provides a detailed analysis of the market forecast, regions, demand, development patterns and current status of the forecast years to come.

The Neoprene Market research report includes powerful presentations of facts and figures related to the study through bar graphs, pie charts and infographics, with a 360-degree view of the market.

About Neoprene Market Report: Neoprene (also polychloroprene or pc-rubber) is a family of synthetic rubbers that are produced by polymerization of chloroprene. Neoprene exhibits good chemical stability and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range. Neoprene is sold either as solid rubber or in latex form, and is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fan belts.

Top manufacturers/players: DuPont, Lanxess, Tosoh, Showa Denko, Denka, Asahi Kasei, Chongqing Changshou Chemical, Shanxi-Nairit Synthetic Rubber, Mitsui, Pidilite Industries, Acro Industries, Canada Rubber Group, AJ Rubber & Sponge, Martins Rubber Company, China Bluestar New Chemical Materials, Zenith Industrial Rubber Products,

Global Neoprene market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Neoprene market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Neoprene Market Segment by Regions-

  • USA
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China and Others.

Neoprene Market report consumption with respect to other regions like Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia.

Neoprene Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Universal Neoprene
  • Special Neoprene

    Neoprene Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Consumer Goods
  • Medical
  • Aerospace
  • Other

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Neoprene are as follows:

    • History Year: 2014-2017
    • Base Year: 2017
    • Estimated Year: 2018
    • Forecast Year 2018 to 2023

    Through the statistical analysis, the Neoprene Market report depicts the global market of Neoprene Industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

    Table of Contents:

    1 Market Overview

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

     

    3 Global Neoprene Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer

     

    4 Global Neoprene Market Analysis by Regions

     

    5 North America Neoprene by Country

     

    6 Europe Neoprene by Country

     

    7 Asia-Pacific Neoprene by Country

     

    8 South America Neoprene by Country

     

    10 Global Neoprene Market Segment by Type

     

    9 Middle East and Africa Neoprene by Countries

     

    11 Global Neoprene Market Segment by Application

     

    12 Neoprene Market Forecast (2019-2023)

    Continued…

