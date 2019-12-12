Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global "Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC industry

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market Analysis:

The netupitant-palonosetron FDC is an oral therapy that targets two critical pathways associated with acute and delayed CINV by blockage of P/NK1 receptors. Netupitant in the central nervous system inhibits the binding of endogenous tachykinin neuropeptide substance, which prevents chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

Presently, patient pool segment has witnessed large-scale adoption of netupitant-palonosetron FDC drugs due to rise in number of patient undergoing chemotherapy.

North America was the dominant regional market for netupitantâpalonosetron FDC drugs, in terms of revenue, due to growth in incidence of CINV among patients.

In 2018, the global Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. Some Major Players of Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market Are:

Eisai Pharmaceutical

Helsinn

Heron Therapeutics

Tesaro

Acacia Pharma

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market Segmentation by Types:

Flakes

Capsules

Other

Netupitant-Palonosetron FDC Market Segmentation by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy