Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market 2020: Analysis by Sales Global Market Size, Segment and Evolution Rate by Type and Application Forecast to 2024

Global “Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market” 2020-2024 discovers numerous significant aspects related to Network Attached Storage (NAS) market covering industry environment, segmentation analysis, and modest landscape. A comprehensive and elaborate major analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, industry enhancement strategies, statistical progress to understand the market on a global scale.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a file-level computer data storage server connected to a computer network providing data access to a heterogeneous group of clients..

Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ASUSTOR Inc.

Avere Systems

Broadberry Data Systems Ltd

Buffalo Americas

Inc.

Cisco Systems

Inc.

DELL EMC

D-Link Corporation

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Infortrend Technology

NetApp

Inc.

Panasas

Inc.

Others and many more. Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market can be Split into:

Traditional

Scale-out. By Applications, the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market can be Split into:

Home/Consumer NAS

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail and Consumer Goods

Government

Media and Entertainment