Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market 2020 Global Market Share, Demand, Top Players, Market Size, Future Growth by 2025 – Market Research Co.

Network Attached Storage (NAS) is a storage device that provides hard disk drive capacity connected to the network. NAS storage devices can be used as multimedia devices that support universal plug and play (UPnP) and digital living network alliance (DLNA) protocols that offer ample number of applications such as gaming, data sharing, and live streaming over the network.

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based subscription is expected to boost the market. High interoperability and flexibility of NAS devices are anticipated to fuel the market.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Dell EMC

Netapp

Hitachi Data Systems Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Seagate Technology Public Limited Company

Netgear

Synology

Buffalo Americas

Regions Covered in the Network Attached Storage (NAS) Memory Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Internet & Communication Market by Applications:

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government

Others Internet & Communication Market by Types:

Remote

On-Premises