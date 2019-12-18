 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Network Processor Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis and Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Network Processor

GlobalNetwork Processor Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Network Processor Market for 2019-2024.

About Network Processor:

Network Processor market is an integrated circuit that is a programmable software device used as a network architecture component inside a network application domain. A network processor in a network is analogous to central processing unit in a computer or similar device. The replacement of analogous signals to packet data form in telecommunication has led to integrated circuits of network processors that handle data packets.Modern-day network processors have developed from simple designs to complex ICs with programmable software and a variety of operations and manipulation functions on the data packet. Network processors are employed in the manufacturing of routers, network switches, packet inspection, session controllers, firewall, transmitter devices, error detection and prevention devices and network control software. With todayâs web networking growing stronger than ever, network processors play a significant role in managing an overloaded network with abundant traffic and rapid growth rate. Network processors play a key role in packet inspection, encryption, monitoring, traffic management and queue management in a large network.

Network Processor Market Manufactures:

  • ntel Corporation
  • Cisco Systems Inc
  • Broadcom Limited
  • Cavium
  • Inc.
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • Telefonaktiebolaget L. M. Ericsson
  • Mellanox Technologies
  • ARM Holdings plc
  • Marvell Technology Group
  • Ltd.
  • Fortinet
  • Inc.
  • MACOM

    Network Processor Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players.

    Network Processor Market Types:

  • Lower Speed Network Processor
  • High Speed Network Processor

    Network Processor Market Applications:

  • Home Applications
  • Commercial Applications

    The Report provides in depth research of the Network Processor Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024.

    Scope of Network Processor Market Report:

  • The global Network Processors Output is estimated to reach about 339.4 M Units by the end of 2017, which is expected to get 705.4 M Units in 2022. Overall, the Network Processors products performance is positive with the current environment status.
  • The markets for network processors are intensely competitive, rapidly evolving and subject to rapid technological change. Currently, there are many vendors in the Network Processors industry. The main market players internationally are Intel, Cisco, Broadcom, Cavium, Qualcomm, Ericsson, Mellanox ARM, Marvell, Fortinet, AMCC and etc… The R&D and Manufacturing locations are concentered in China, USA, South Korea, Taiwan and some European countries.
  • Taiwan is the biggest production areas for Network Processors, taking about 48.67% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). China Mainland followed the second, with about 17.11% market share in 2016 (based on revenue). In Consumption market, sales of Network Processor in Taiwan and China Mainland also occupied the most consumption market share, with 38.33% and 22.73% separately in 2016.
  • There are companies adding capacities and aiming at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. At the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The total competition market for Network Processors may become more weakened, while the market is going to be more concentrated for high end Network Processors.
  • The worldwide market for Network Processor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Network Processor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 116   

