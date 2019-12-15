 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes

Global "Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market" Report 2020 offers an extensive analysis of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes industry

Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market Analysis:

  • Neurophysiology needles and electrodes help convert ionic energy to electric current in the body and amplify the electric current for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. These needles and electrodes also help record the brain and nerve activity during EEG and EMG. These procedures help diagnose neurological diseases such as epilepsy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and multiple sclerosis.
  • At present, it has been observed that most diagnostic devices that are used to diagnose neurological issues utilize wet gel electrodes. However, to counter issues like drying gel, degraded signals, and skin irritation, vendors have started developing dry electrodes. Dry electrodes are made of flexible polymer and other materials, which do the job of monitoring and recording EMG and EEG signals more accurately than wet gel electrodes.
    • Some Major Players of Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market Are:

  • Ambu
  • Blackrock Microsystems
  • Cognionics
  • Graphic ControlsNatus Medical
  • Rhythmlink
  • Unimed Electrode Supplies
  • Acertys Healthcare
  • Biomed Products

    • Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Needle electrodes
  • Surface electrodes

  • Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market Segmentation by Applications:

  • EEG
  • EMG
  • TENS
  • Others

    Region and Country Coverage:

    • Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe
    • North America: USA, Canada
    • South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico
    • Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia
    • Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

    Target Audience of the Global Neurophysiology Needles and Electrodes Market in Market Study:  

