Neurostimulation Devices Market 2019 Competitive Landscape of Manufactures, Growth Rate and Forecast 2024

This Report provides information about Neurostimulation Devices Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Neurostimulation Devices globally.

About Neurostimulation Devices:

Neurostimulation is a therapeutic activation of part of the nervous system using microelectrodes. The electrodes are used to interface with excitable tissue in order to either restore sensation, such as a cochlear implant for hearing, or control anorgan, such as a heart pacemaker.

Neurostimulation Devices Market Manufactures:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

St. Jude Medical (Abbott)

LivaNova

Nevro

NeuroPace

Beijing Pins

Synapse Biomedical

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

Gastric Electric Stimulation (GES)

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

Other Neurostimulation Devices Market Applications:

Pain Management

Parkinsonâs Disease

Urinary and Fecal Incontinence

Epilepsy

Gastroparesis

The global average price of implantable neurostimulation devices is in the fluctuating trend, 22.10 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 21.24 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of implantable neurostimulation devices includes spinal cord stimulation (SCS), gastric electric stimulation (GES), deep brain stimulation (DBS), sacral nerve stimulation (SNS), vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) and other type, and the proportion of spinal cord stimulation (SCS) in 2016 is about 57%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Implantable neurostimulation devices are widely used to treat pain management, parkinsonâs disease, urinary and fecal incontinence, epilepsy, gastroparesis and other field. The most proportion of implantable neurostimulation devices is used for pain management, and the consumption proportion in 2016 is about 55%.

North America region is the largest supplier of implantable neurostimulation devices, with a production market share nearly 82% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of implantable neurostimulation devices, enjoying production market share nearly 12% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 42% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 31%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic, Boston Scientific, St. Jude Medical (Abbott), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Neurostimulation Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.2% over the next five years, will reach 8120 million US$ in 2024, from 4290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.