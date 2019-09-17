Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Industry Growth, Shares, Opportunities and Forecast to 2019-2025

Hydrocephalus condition has challenged neurosurgeons, neurologist and medical device developers due to the uniqueness of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in each patient. Hydrocephalus usually affects people of 50 years and above. It is a condition wherein there is unnecessary accumulation of CSF fluid which surrounds the brain and spinal cord and to treat this condition, CSF shunt systems is being placed. The shunting procedure works by draining the unwanted fluid from the brain to the other parts of the body where the fluid is absorbed as part of the circulatory process. CSF shunt comprises a catheter (for in flow and out flow of fluid) and valve so as to regulate the fluid flow. There are two types of shunts valves that is fixed shunt and adjustable shunt.

In regions such as North America and Europe, the prevalence of hydrocephalus (congenital and infantile) in is predicted to be 0.5 to 0.8 per 1000 individuals. Developing regions such as Asia and Latin America will generate more demand for neurosurgical drainage devices due to better allocation of healthcare funds. According to National Hydrocephalus Foundation, approximately 75,000 discharges a year from U.S. hospitals with a diagnosis of hydrocephalus. Due to the above factors neurosurgical drainage device market is expected to register significant growth during forecasted period.

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen

Johnson and Johnson

Integra LifeSciences

Spiegelberg

Howard Butler

EU

Japan

The Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market Segment by Types:

Shunt Types

Neurosurgical Drainage Devices Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics