Neutral Alternative Protein Market 2019 Global Share, Size, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Neutral Alternative Protein

GlobalNeutral Alternative Protein Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Neutral Alternative Protein Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Neutral Alternative Protein Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Neutral Alternative Protein globally.

About Neutral Alternative Protein:

Alternative proteins, such as plant-based meat substitutes and edible insects, provide a substantial amount of protein but require less natural inputs to produce then the most common protein sources, meat and fish. Composed of different sequences of amino acids, proteins are found in almost all whole foods. Protein is responsible for building lean body tissue and providing the elements needed for digestive enzymes. Certain plant-based proteins offer functionality but pose flavor challenges. Pea protein is becoming more popular in part because of its neutral flavor.

Neutral Alternative Protein Market Manufactures:

  • Kerry Group
  • Cargill
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Glanbia
  • CHS
  • Tereos Syral
  • CP Kelco
  • Davisco
  • Meelunie
  • Danisco ï¼DuPont)
  • MGP Ingredient
  • Taj Agro Product
  • Glico Nutrition

    Neutral Alternative Protein Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Neutral Alternative Protein Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Neutral Alternative Protein Market Types:

  • Plant Protein
  • Insect Protein
  • Algae Protein
  • Others

    Neutral Alternative Protein Market Applications:

  • Food & Beverage
  • Healthcare product

    The Report provides in depth research of the Neutral Alternative Protein Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Neutral Alternative Protein Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Neutral Alternative Protein Market Report:

  • In terms of volume, the Sales of Neutral Alternative Protein was about 1093.78 K Tons in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 1847.90 K Tons by 2022.
  • The key players are Kerry Group, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia, CHS, Tereos , yral, CP Kelco, Davisco, Meelunie, Danisco ï¼DuPont), MGP Ingredient,. Taj Agro Product, Glico Nutrition.
  • North America is the dominate consumption region of Neutral Alternative Protein in Global, the consumption was 341.89 K Tons in 2016, accounting for about 31.26% of the total amount, followed by Asia-Pacific, with the consumption market share of 26.64%.
  • Plant Protein accounted for the largest market with about 84.10% of the species of the Neutral Alternative Protein. With over 78.21% share in the Neutral Alternative Protein market, Residential Application was the largest application market in 2016.
  • The average price of Neutral Alternative Protein was gently lower year by year from 4012.00 USD/MT in 2012 to 3779.00 USD/MT in 2017. The gross margin is relatively high, about 40.66% in 2017, and was also decrease in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to slowly decrease. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ unfair methods of competition.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Neutral Alternative Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.8% over the next five years, will reach 6620 million US$ in 2024, from 4470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Neutral Alternative Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Neutral Alternative Protein product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Neutral Alternative Protein, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Neutral Alternative Protein in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Neutral Alternative Protein competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Neutral Alternative Protein breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Neutral Alternative Protein market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Neutral Alternative Protein sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 Neutral Alternative Protein Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Neutral Alternative Protein by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Neutral Alternative Protein Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Neutral Alternative Protein Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Neutral Alternative Protein Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Neutral Alternative Protein Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

