New Boat Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

New Boat_tagg

The research report gives an overview of “New Boat Market” by analysing various key segments of this New Boat market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the New Boat market competitors.

Regions covered in the New Boat Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About New Boat Market: 

The New Boat market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for New Boat.

Top Key Manufacturers in New Boat Market:

  • Sulkha Shipyard
  • American Skier
  • AndrÃ©e & Rosenqvist
  • Angler Pro Boats
  • Bayliner
  • Boston Whaler
  • Brunswick Boat Group
  • Carver Yachts
  • Chaparral Boats
  • Chris-Craft Boats
  • Cimmarron Boats
  • Clyde Boats
  • Cobalt Boats
  • Correct Craft
  • Crownline Boats
  • Cruisers Yachts
  • Evinrude
  • Front Street Shipyard
  • Glastron
  • Gulf Craft
  • Amels
  • Azimut
  • Baglietto
  • Benetti
  • Amel Yachts
  • BÃ©nÃ©teau
  • Bristol Yachts
  • Cabo Rico Yachts
  • Catalina Yachts

    New Boat Market by Applications:

  • Household Use
  • Commercial Use
  • Military Use

    New Boat Market by Types:

  • Unpowered or Human-powered Boats
  • Sailboats
  • Motorboats
  • Others

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 New Boat Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global New Boat Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global New Boat Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global New Boat Market Size
    2.1.1 Global New Boat Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global New Boat Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 New Boat Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global New Boat Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global New Boat Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 New Boat Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 New Boat Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 New Boat Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global New Boat Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 New Boat Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 New Boat Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 New Boat Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 New Boat Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 New Boat Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 New Boat Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers New Boat Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into New Boat Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global New Boat Sales by Product
    4.2 Global New Boat Revenue by Product
    4.3 New Boat Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global New Boat Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America New Boat by Countries
    6.1.1 North America New Boat Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America New Boat Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America New Boat by Product
    6.3 North America New Boat by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe New Boat by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe New Boat Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe New Boat Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe New Boat by Product
    7.3 Europe New Boat by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific New Boat by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific New Boat Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific New Boat Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific New Boat by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific New Boat by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America New Boat by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America New Boat Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America New Boat Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America New Boat by Product
    9.3 Central & South America New Boat by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa New Boat by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa New Boat Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa New Boat Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa New Boat by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa New Boat by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 New Boat Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global New Boat Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global New Boat Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 New Boat Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global New Boat Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global New Boat Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 New Boat Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America New Boat Forecast
    12.5 Europe New Boat Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific New Boat Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America New Boat Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa New Boat Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 New Boat Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

