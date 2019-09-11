New Razer Cases to Withstand Intense Heat in Gaming Sessions

The company’s recently launched Arctech and Arctech Slim rely on custom-developed Thermaprene materials and perforations to transfer heat away from 2018 and newer iPhones (together with the iPhone 11 line) in addition to the Razer Phone 2, theoretically preserving your handset’s efficiency and battery life while you’re in an intense game session. The jury’s still out on that. However, Razer’s exams showed the telephone staying within recommended temperature limits for two hours where an unspecified rival case noticed the cell phone run hot within 20 minutes. If nothing else, the Arctech will not make issues worse as some cases can.

In any other case, the designs will not shock you. The outside is a polycarbonate/thermoplastic hybrid that promises to withstand drops, whereas microfiber on the within ought to maintain your phone scratch-free. They work with wireless chargers, too. Which model you select comes right down to your priorities. The Arctech Slim is for minimalists with a less protective however sleeker shell, whereas the Arctech Pro consists of four shock-absorbing sidewalls claimed to safeguard your phone from falls as excessive as 10 feet up.

Both cases are available now in Black, Mercury and Quartz colors that match Razer’s PCs. The Arctech Slim is probably the most inexpensive of the bunch at $30, whereas paying $40 will internet you the Pro. There’s also a $40 screen protector that guarantees to cut blue mild and spare your eyes at night. However, that could be overkill when many telephones have blue gentle reduction features. You could save some cash should you’re keen to rely on a conventional protector and software.