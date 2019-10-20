New Report 2019: North American Food Safety Market Share and Size Analysis with Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends, Forecast 2024

North American Food Safety Market Segmentation is as follow:

By Market Players:

SGS S.A. , Bureau Veritas S.A. , Intertek Group PLC , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Eurofins Scientific , Dupont , DNV Gl (Formerly Det Norske Veritas Sa (DNV)) , Silliker, Inc. , Romer Labs Inc. , Lloyds Register Quality Assurance Limited , Accugen Laboratories , Adpen Laboratories , Avomeen Analytical Services,

By Contaminant

Pathogens , Pesticides , GMOs , Toxins , Other Contaminants

By Technology

Traditional Technology , Rapid Technology , Rapid Convenience-Based Technology, Rapid PCR-Based Technology, Rapid Immunoassay-Based Technology

By Food Tested

Meat & Poultry Products , Dairy Products , Processed Foods , Fruits & Vegetables , Other Food Products

Regional Analysis: – Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Country-Level Analysis: – United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, are the top countries playing important role in the North American Food Safety market.

TOC of North American Food Safety Market Report Contains: –

North American Food Safety Industry Overview

Production Market Analysis

Sales Market Analysis

Consumption Market Analysis

Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Major Type of North American Food Safety Analysis

Major Organization Size Analysis

Industry Chain Analysis

Global and Regional Market Forecast

Major Manufacturers Analysis

New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

And More…

