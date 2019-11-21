New Report of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

The report titled “Global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Philips

HeartSine Technologies

Laerdal Medical

Zoll

Schiller

Physio-Control

Defibtech

Nihon Kohden

Cardiac Science

A.M.I. Italia

Mindray

Metrax GmbH

Beijing M&B Electronic

METsis Medikal

Mediana

Shenzhen XFT

Instramed “Advanced development strategies accepted by several companies are creating new standards for competition in the global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market. Businesses around the world are aiming at increasing their revenue margin and establishing a grip on the global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) market.” Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Segments by Type:

Semi-automated

Fully automated

Fully automated had a market share of 67% in 2018. Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market Segments by Application:

Hospitals

Public Access

Home

Training

Others

Public Access is the greatest segment of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) application, with a share of 55% in 2018.

The worldwide market for Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 902.1 million US$ in 2024, from 724.4 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.