New Report of Biological Pest Control Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

October 31, 2019

Biological

Industry Research Co. expert analysis report titled “Global Biological Pest Control Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with extraordinary abstract. This analysis report summaries Biological Pest Control introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

Biological Pest Control market report carries topmost company profiles with business overview, types and application, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share (2017-2018). Major companies which drives the Biological Pest Control industry are

  • BASF
  • InVivo
  • Dudutech
  • Koppert
  • Biobest Group
  • Arbico
  • Applied Bio-nomics
  • ENTOCARE
  • BioBee
  • Anatis Bioprotection
  • Rentokil
  • Beneficial insectary
  • F.A.R
  • Kenya Biologics Ltd.
  • Xilema
  • SDS Biotech
  • Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology
  • Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry
  • E-nema GmbH
  • Biohelp.

    Furthermore, Biological Pest Control report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Biological Pest Control manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate.

    Biological Pest Control Report Segmentation:

    Market Segments by Type:

  • Predatory Mites
  • Insects
  • Nematodes
  • Other

    Market Segments by Application:

  • Vegetables
  • Turf and Gardening
  • Crop
  • Fruit
  • Other

    Scope of Biological Pest Control Market Report:

  • Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.
  • Importation, augmentation and conservation of natural enemies constitute the three basic approaches to biological control of insects. Specific techniques within these approaches are constantly being developed and adapted to meet the changing needs of pest management. Improvements in rearing and release techniques and genetic improvement of natural enemies have resulted in more effective augmentation programs. Application of new ecological theory is transforming the way we look at conservation of natural enemies. Continued refinement and adaptation of biological control approaches and applications are necessary if the full potential of this biologically based pest management strategy is to be fulfilled.
  • The global Biological Pest Control market is valued at 560 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 960 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biological Pest Control.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Biological Pest Control market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biological Pest Control market by product type and applications/end industries.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    At last, Biological Pest Control report deals with forecast analysis by sales, revenue and growth rate, forecast by regions, sales and share forecast by type, sales and share forecast by application (2019-2024). As well as Biological Pest Control sales channel and distributors, traders and dealers which will help to drive Biological Pest Control industry to next level.

    Joann Wilson
