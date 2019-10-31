New Report of Biological Pest Control Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

This analysis report summaries Biological Pest Control introduction, analysis by type, application, region, market dynamics which includes opportunities, risk and market driving forces.

Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

Major companies which drives the Biological Pest Control industry are

BASF

InVivo

Dudutech

Koppert

Biobest Group

Arbico

Applied Bio-nomics

ENTOCARE

BioBee

Anatis Bioprotection

Rentokil

Beneficial insectary

F.A.R

Kenya Biologics Ltd.

Xilema

SDS Biotech

Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology

Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry

E-nema GmbH

Furthermore, Biological Pest Control report delivers sales, revenue, market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018), market concentration rate by top 3 and top 6 Biological Pest Control manufacturer market share in 2018, market competition trend by region wise sales and growth rate. Biological Pest Control Report Segmentation: Market Segments by Type:

Predatory Mites

Insects

Nematodes

Market Segments by Application:

Vegetables

Turf and Gardening

Crop

Fruit

Scope of Biological Pest Control Market Report:

Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Importation, augmentation and conservation of natural enemies constitute the three basic approaches to biological control of insects. Specific techniques within these approaches are constantly being developed and adapted to meet the changing needs of pest management. Improvements in rearing and release techniques and genetic improvement of natural enemies have resulted in more effective augmentation programs. Application of new ecological theory is transforming the way we look at conservation of natural enemies. Continued refinement and adaptation of biological control approaches and applications are necessary if the full potential of this biologically based pest management strategy is to be fulfilled.

The global Biological Pest Control market is valued at 560 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 960 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biological Pest Control.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.