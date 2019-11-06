 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Report of Organic Almond Oil Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecasts by 2024

The report titled “Global Organic Almond Oil Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Organic Almond Oil market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Organic Almond Oil analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Organic Almond Oil in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

  • Flora
  • AAK Natural Oils
  • OSE
  • Caloy
  • ESI
  • Huiles Bertin (FR)
  • A.N.V Foods Pvt Ltd (IN)
  • K. K. Enterprise
  • NowFoods
  • Proteco Oils
  • OLIOFORA
  • Plimon
  • Aura Cacia
  • Humco

     “relation to total dry mass of the kernel, almond oil contains 32% monounsaturated oleic acid (an omega-9 fatty acid), 13% linoleic acid (a polyunsaturated omega-6 essential fatty acid), and 10% saturated fatty acid (mainly as palmitic acid, USDA link in table). Linolenic acid, a polyunsaturated omega-3 fat, is not present (table). Almond oil is a rich source of vitamin E, providing 261% of the Daily Value per 100 ml (table).When almond oil is analyzed separately and expressed per 100 grams as a reference mass, the oil provides 884 calories, 8 grams of saturated fat (81% of which is palmitic acid), 70 grams of oleic acid, and 17 grams of linoleic acid (oil table).”

    Organic Almond Oil Market Segments by Type:

  • Sweet Almond Oil
  • Bitter Almond Oil

    Organic Almond Oil Market Segments by Application:

  • Cosmetic
  • Food
  • Carrier oils

    Scope of Market Report:

  • The worldwide market for Organic Almond Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.
  • This report focuses on the Organic Almond Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The overview of Global Organic Almond Oil Market Report chapter wise:

    • Description of Organic Almond Oil, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Profile of top manufacturers of Organic Almond Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Organic Almond Oil in 2017 and 2018.
    • The Organic Almond Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analysed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • The Organic Almond Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Segmentation of the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Organic Almond Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Description of Organic Almond Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

