New Report on Hadoop Market Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Global Hadoop Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Hadoop Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Hadoop industry. Hadoop Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Hadoop, the Apache Hadoop developed by Apache Software Foundation, is an open-source software framework for storing data and running applications on clusters of commodity hardware. It provides massive storage for any kind of data, enormous processing power and the ability to handle virtually limitless concurrent tasks or jobs.The base Apache Hadoop framework is composed of the following modules:? Hadoop Common  contains libraries and utilities needed by other Hadoop modules? Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS)  a distributed file-system that stores data on commodity machines, providing very high aggregate bandwidth across the cluster;? Hadoop YARN  a platform responsible for managing computing resources in clusters and using them for scheduling users’ applications; and? Hadoop MapReduce  an implementation of the MapReduce programming model for large-scale data processing.

The leading growing market is Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Japan, Korea, SEA, etc. USA and Europe are the mature market with relatively lower growth rate.

North America is the largest Hadoop market in the world these years, and USA is the largest country of Hadoop market in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 50% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America Hadoop market), while Europe was about 23.3%, and Asia-Pacific is followed with the share about 14.8%.

USA is now the most key developers of Hadoop distributions. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers.

Cloudrea, Hortonworks, MapR Tech, Dell/EMC/Pivotal, IBM, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services are the key suppliers in the global Hadoop market. Top 3 took up about 56% of the global market in 2016. Cloudrea, Hortonworks and MapR Tech are the most popular Hadoop distributions in the world.

The global Hadoop market is valued at 1700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9400 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 33.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hadoop.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%. 

Hadoop Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Hadoop Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cloud-based

On-premises Hadoop Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government