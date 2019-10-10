 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Report on Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis

By Joann Wilson on October 10, 2019

Low

Global Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Low Speed Electric Vehicles industry. Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

A low speed electric vehicle (LSV) is a four-wheeled vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds. It cannot be powered by gas or diesel fuel.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Low Speed Electric Vehicles market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Textron
  • Yamaha
  • Polaris
  • Renault
  • Garia and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • Global consumption of low speed electric vehicles surged in the past two years with the good sales of scooters in China market. Global low speed electric vehicles are expected to sales 1.5 million units in 2021 and more than 80% will appear in China market, which exhibits a promising trend of the industry. For the products types, lithium ion batteries based low speed electric vehicles are more favored in USA, Europe and Japan, while lead-acid batteries based products take a large market share in China.
  • Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into low speed electric vehicles industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of low speed electric vehicles industry in global market, Textron and Yamaha are the leaders. For another, China suppliers such as Yogomo, Dojo and Shifeng have obvious large sales market share.
  • Briefly speaking, in the nest short years, low speed electric vehicles industry is still a highly energetic field. It will come true that low speed electric vehicles market holds a CAGR over 10% in the next five years. Price and performance will be the attractive point for consumers. For the fierce competition, consolidation of low speed electric vehicles industry is expected to appear.
  • The worldwide market for Low Speed Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.8% over the next five years, will reach 8870 million US$ in 2024, from 4790 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Lithium-Ion Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle
  • Lead-Acid Battery Low Speed Electric Vehicle
  • Other (Including nickel-based battery, sodium-sulfur battery, secondary lithium battery, air battery, etc.)

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Personal Use
  • Golf Course
  • Public Utilities
  • Sightseeing
  • Others

    Low Speed Electric Vehicles Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Low Speed Electric Vehicles market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

