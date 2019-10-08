 Press "Enter" to skip to content

New Report on Natural Rubber Market 2019 Production, Revenue, Growth Rate, Market Segmentation, Export/Import

By Joann Wilson on October 8, 2019

Natural

Global “Natural Rubber Market” provides a deep insight into Natural Rubber covering all major aspects. evaluates the present and future market opportunities of Natural Rubber business. The Natural Rubber market is separate from the idea of product sort, Natural Rubber makers, application, and countries.

The report analysis the market of Natural Rubber by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report covers the suppliers’ data, including the revenue, cost, gross profit, business overview, distribution channel, and interview data, which helps the consumers to understand the competitors in a more profound manner.

Years considered to estimate the market size:

  • History Year: 2014 – 2018
  • Base Year: 2018
  • Estimated Year: 2019
  • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2026

Natural Rubber Market Segment by Manufacturers, this Report Covers:

  • Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad
  • Yunnan State Farms Group
  • Tong Thai Rubber Group
  • Tradewinds Plantation Berhad
  • Guangdong Guangken Rubber Group
  • Sri Trang Agro-Industry
  • Thai Rubber Latex Corporation
  • Von Bundit
  • Sinochem International Corporation (Halcyon Agri)
  • Unitex Rubber
  • Enghuat Industries
  • Feltex
  • Vietnam Rubber Group
  • Kurian Abraham
  • China Hainan Rubber Industry Group
  • Southland Holding
  • Bakrie Sumatera Plantations

    Natural Rubber Market Segmented by Geographical Regions:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth rate of in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
    • South America (Brazil etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

    Market Segmentation by Types:

  • Ribbed Smoked Sheet (RSS)
  • Technically Specified Rubber (TSR)
  • Latex
  • Others

    • By Applications:

  • Automobiles
  • Gloves
  • Foot Wear
  • Belting & Hose
  • Others

    • Global Natural Rubber 2019 to 2026 includes: 

    • Trends in Natural Rubber deal making in the industry
    • Analysis of Natural Rubber deal structure 
    • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data 
    • Access to hundreds of Natural Rubber contract documents 
    • Comprehensive access to Natural Rubber records 

    TOC of Natural Rubber Market Report Includes:

    • Introduction and Market Overview
    • Industry Chain Analysis
    • Market, by Type
    • Market, by Application
    • Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)
    • Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
    • Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
    • Competitive Landscape
    • Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
    • Analysis and Forecast by Region
    • New Project Feasibility Analysis
    • Research Finding and Conclusion

     

