New Report on Nitrosylsulfuric Acid Market Dynamics, Regions, Consumption, Production, Suppliers and Forecast 2024

Nitrososulfuric acid is a chemical substance with a molecular formula of HSNO5. Nitroso-sulfuric acid is a salt structure that decomposes with water to form sulfuric acid, nitrous acid and nitric acid, and produces toxic nitrogen oxides, which are mainly used for the diazotization of dyes. Compared with the traditional diazotization reagents (nitrous acid and hydrochloric acid), the use of hydrochloric acid can reduce environmental pollution and improve product quality.

Nitrososulfuric acid is mainly used in the diazotization reaction, especially for some substances which cannot be diazotized by the nitrous acid method. At present, nitrosylsulfuric acid is widely used in diazotization reaction, and a large amount of nitrous acid is substituted.

The global nitrosulphuric acid production enterprises are mainly distributed in China. There are also a small number of distributions in developed countries such as Europe, America, and Japan. The production technology of nitrosulphuric acid in these areas is relatively high, and the product quality and performance level are also high.

In 2017, the global production capacity of nitrosyl sulphate products reached 180,000 tons. There are a large number of nitrosylsulfuric acid production enterprises in China, but the quality and performance level of nitrosylsulfuric acid products in most enterprises are low, and the production of products has a great impact on the environment.

