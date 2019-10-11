New Report on Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Industry Chain Structure, Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Competitors SWOT Analysis

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Passenger Boarding Bridge industry. Passenger Boarding Bridge Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Passenger Boarding Bridge, sometimes abbreviated as PBB and also called air bridge, is a portable lifting channel at the airport to connect the lounge with the planes.

In recent time, high growth in the new construction and renovation of airport is some of the major drivers of global passenger boarding bridge industry. During the past five years from 2010 to 2014, global passenger boarding bridge industry developed fast. At present, global passenger boarding bridge industry shows a high concentration. Among the manufacturers, CIMC (China), JBT Aerotech (US) and ThyssenKrupp Access Solutions (Germany) are the top three largest around the world and more than 85% of the total products are produced by these three companies in 2014. In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific dominates the global passenger boarding bridge market followed by US and EU. Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest growing market. Among Asia-Pacific, China and India are the biggest market, in addition, China is also the largest exporter around the globe. In the future, it is estimated that global passenger boarding bridge will continue rising with a stable growth rate and emerging countries will become the main driving forces. In addition, as the high profit of design, production and sales of passenger boarding bridges, more and more investors will enter into this industry due to the high profit of production and sales of passenger boarding bridges. With the expanding production capacity and other uncertain factors, the manufacturers will face the high risk of price and gross margin decline in the next years. Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Segment by Type, covers:

Glass Walled

Steel Walled Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Small Aircraft

Medium Aircraft