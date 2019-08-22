New Study – Tech Giants Are Placing World at Risk of Judgement Day

Amazon, Microsoft, and Intel are amongst leading tech companies placing the world at risk by way of killer robot development, in response to a report that surveyed significant players from the sector about their stance on lethal autonomous weapons.

Dutch NGO Pax ranked 50 firms by three standards: whether they have been growing technology that could be relevant to deadly AI, whether or not they had been working on related military tasks, and if that they had committed to abstaining from contributing in the future.

Using AI to allow weapon methods to choose and assault targets autonomously has sparked moral debates lately, with critics warning they might jeopardize international safety and herald a third revolution in warfare after gunpowder and the atomic bomb.

A panel of government experts debated coverage choices regarding deadly autonomous weapons at a gathering of the UN Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons in Geneva on Wednesday.

Google, which last year published guiding ideas eschewing AI to be used in weapons methods, was amongst seven firms discovered to be partaking in “best practice” within the analysis that spanned 12 countries, as was Japan’s Softbank, best known for its humanoid Pepper robotic.

Twenty-two corporations had been of “medium concern,” whereas 21 fell into a “serious concern” class, notably Amazon and Microsoft who are each bidding for a $10 billion Pentagon contract to provide the cloud infrastructure for the US army.

Others within the “serious concern” group embrace Palantir, a company with roots in a CIA-backed venture capital group that was awarded an $800 million contract to develop an AI system “that may help soldiers analyze a combat zone in real-time.”

“Autonomous weapons will inevitably grow to be scalable weapons of mass destruction, as a result of if the human is just not in the loop, then a single person can launch a million weapons or a hundred million weapons,” Stuart Russell, a computer science professor on the University of California, Berkeley informed AFP on Wednesday.