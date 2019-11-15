New Trends Expected to Growth Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market from 2016 2024 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Types and Applications

Short Details of Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives Market Report – Acrylic acid is an organic compound with the formula CH2=CHCO2H. It is the simplest unsaturated carboxylic acid, consisting of a vinyl group connected directly to a carboxylic acid terminus. This colorless liquid has a characteristic acrid or tart smell. It is miscible with water, alcohols, ethers, and chloroform.

Global Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives market competition by top manufacturers

BASF

DOW

Nippon Shokubai

Akema

Formosa

LG Chem

Mitsubishi Chem

Toagosei

Sasol

Hexion

Idemitsu Kosan

HUAYI

Satellite

BASF-YPC

Sanmu Group

Shandong Kaitai

CNOOC

ChemChina

CNPC

The Scope of the Report:,Acrylic acid and its Derivatives such as Methyl acrylate, Ethyl acrylate, Butyl acrylate and 2-Ethylhexyl acrylate, are known as basic acrylates. Most of the acrylates are flammable, volatile and colourless liquids.,The worldwide market for Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.1% over the next five years, will reach 12000 million US$ in 2024, from 10300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.,This report focuses on the Acrylic Acid and its Derivatives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.,,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Acrylic Acid

Acrylic Acid Derivatives By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Superabsorbent

Paints & Coating

Adhesives

Textiles