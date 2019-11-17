New Trends Expected to Growth Axle and Shaft for Pickup and Trucks Market from 2016 2024 Growth Analysis by Manufacturers Regions Types and Applications

“Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks Market” report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis. The Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks Market report also provides Porter evaluation, evaluation and market attractiveness that assists to higher perceive the market position on macro and small levels. Facet by facet.

Short Details of Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks Market Report – Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks is a mechanical part that translates the torque generated by a vehicles engine into usable motive force to propel the vehicle. Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks can be divided into propeller shaft and half shaft. The propeller shaft deliver power from an engine/transmission to the other end of the vehicle before it goes to the wheels. It is used on front engine rear wheel drive and most 4 wheel drive vehicles it couples the transmission with the rear differential. There is also a pair of shorter drive shafts often used to carry torque from a transaxle to the wheels. It is used in all kinds of vehicles and the number of half shafts varied with the drive mode.

Global Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks market competition by top manufacturers

GKN

NTN

Dana

AAM

Neapco

JTEKT

SAT

Nexteer

Hyundai-wia

IFA Rotorion

Meritor

Wanxiang Qianchao

Fawer

Danchuan



The Scope of the Report:

For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.

Half Shaft production is bigger than Propeller Shaft, and we predict that in the following five years, the half Shaft production will continue to be bigger than Propeller Shaft, the Half Shaft production value is also bigger than Propeller Shaft. Propeller Shaft price is bigger than the price of Half Shaft. The sales of Axle & Shaft in the truck applications is bigger than Pickup.

The worldwide market for Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.4% over the next five years, will reach 3650 million US$ in 2024, from 3360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Axle & Shaft for Pickup and Trucks in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Propeller Type

Half Type By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Trucks