Newborn Screening Instruments Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Newborn Screening Instruments Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Newborn Screening Instruments Market also studies the global Newborn Screening Instruments market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Newborn Screening Instruments:

Newborn screening is the practice of testing every newborn for certain harmful or potentially fatal disorder that isn’t otherwise apparent at birth.

Newborn Screening Instruments Market by Manufactures:

Perkinelmer

Waters

Natus Medical

GE Healthcare

AB Sciex

Thermo Fisher

Trivitron Healthcare

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Medtronic

Newborn Screening Instruments Market Types:

Disorder Screening

Hearing Screening

Pulse Oximetry Screening Newborn Screening Instruments Market Applications:

Hearing Screening Test

CCHD Test

Dry Blood Spot Test

The classification of newborn screening instruments includes disorder screening, hearing screening and pulse oximetry screening, and the revenue proportion of disorder screening in 2017 is about 64%.

Newborn Screening Instruments is widely used for Hearing Screening Test, CCHD Test, Dry Blood Spot Test and other. The most proportion of Newborn Screening Instruments is used in Dry Blood Spot Test and the proportion in 2017 is about 46%.

North America is the largest supplier of Newborn Screening Instruments, with a revenue market share nearly 63% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Newborn Screening Instruments Media, enjoying revenue market share nearly 26% in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 33%.

The worldwide market for Newborn Screening Instruments is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.3% over the next five years, will reach 800 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.